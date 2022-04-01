Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

