Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $438.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.80. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

