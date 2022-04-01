Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 513.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after acquiring an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,338,000 after acquiring an additional 527,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $302.81. 4,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.17 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

