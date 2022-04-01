Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 1,673,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

