Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.88. The company had a trading volume of 916,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.20. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.23 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

