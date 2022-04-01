Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American States Water by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American States Water by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 296,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. American States Water has a 1 year low of $74.86 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.