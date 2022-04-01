Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.07. 1,690,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,891. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

