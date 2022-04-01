Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

