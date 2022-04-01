Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,310 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.41. 7,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,567. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

