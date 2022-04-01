Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,850 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

