Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,370 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $214.75. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,260. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

