Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,630 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

