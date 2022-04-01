Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,040 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

