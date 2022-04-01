Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,350 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after buying an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.86. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

