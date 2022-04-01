Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,450 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $131.07. 1,690,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,891. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.