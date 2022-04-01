Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,523 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.32. 16,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.