Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.89. 14,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,085. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

