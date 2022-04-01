Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

