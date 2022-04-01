Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 900,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,586,203. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

