Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of CWT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 293,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,073. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

