Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.