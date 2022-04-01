Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,307. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.