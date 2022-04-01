Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,330 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

