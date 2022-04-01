Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,520 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

AIG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 10,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.