Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,826. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.