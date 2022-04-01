Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

