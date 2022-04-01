Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.39. 5,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.