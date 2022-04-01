Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 821,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,080. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.