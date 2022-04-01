Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,130. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

