Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.33. 648,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,750. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33.

