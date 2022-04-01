Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,453 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,603,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,336 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.