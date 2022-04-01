Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,883 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 375,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,754. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.