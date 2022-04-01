Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 257,325 Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.82% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 924.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 16,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.