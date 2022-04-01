Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. 10,833,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.