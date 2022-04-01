Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 6,341.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $95.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.