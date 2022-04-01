Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZ. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $98.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.