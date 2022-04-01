Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 307,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

