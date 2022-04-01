Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $15.28 Million in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,000. iShares MSCI China A ETF accounts for 2.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

BATS CNYA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 69,235 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.