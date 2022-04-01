Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $67.53 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,802,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,525,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 10.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,501,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,277,291. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

