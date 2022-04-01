Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X FinTech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,197. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

