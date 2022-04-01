Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.09. 725,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,343. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

