Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,314,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,156,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

