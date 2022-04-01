Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50,642 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,642 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 1,086,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,576. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

