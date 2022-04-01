Exane Derivatives Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. 15,600,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

