Expensify, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Expensify in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXFY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

