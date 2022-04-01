Expensify, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Expensify in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
Shares of Expensify stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.
Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
