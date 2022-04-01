EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EYPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

