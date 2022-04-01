Faceter (FACE) Trading Up 83.2% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (FACE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $1.10 million and $50,388.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

