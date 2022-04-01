FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.10.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $434.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

