Falconswap (FSW) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $58,841.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

