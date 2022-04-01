Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8,175.00 and last traded at $8,175.00. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,200.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,083.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,120.44.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $226.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.71 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $28.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

